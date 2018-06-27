Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Is Retiring

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire this July, paving the way for President Donald Trump to nominate a replacement.

Kennedy, 81, told his colleagues Wednesday that he is giving the President notice of his retirement after serving for over thirty years on the bench. He said his decision came of a desire to spend more time with his family.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in a statement. In his letter to Trump, he expressed “profound gratitude” for the opportunity to serve on the court.

Kennedy was nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President Ronald Reagan, though his own political ideology has been notoriously difficult to characterize. Often seen as a swing vote on closely decided cases, Kennedy has sometimes sided with the liberal wing of the court on major cases, including the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalizing gay marriage.

The White House praised Kennedy in a statement, highlighting his commitment to ciivl liberties and calling him a “tireless voice for individual rights.” In brief remarks from the Oval Office during a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Trump called Kennedy a “great Justice of the Supreme Court,” and said he had met with Kennedy for half an hour on Wednesday.

Kennedy’s retirement presents Trump with his second opportunity in two years to nominate a judge to the country’s highest court. The President is likely to pick someone who will further push the court in a conservative direction. Indeed, Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will pick a nominee from a list of potential picks he circulated during his presidential campaign, and that he wanted the replacement process to commence as soon as possible.

Whomever Trump picks, the process is likely to cause an outcry among liberals, exacerbating their fears about the Supreme Court’s ideological direction during a time when the judiciary is increasingly seen as a potential check against Trump’s policies on immigration and other divisive issues.