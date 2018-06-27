From Immigration to In Vitro: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

“The Breakdown” episode 10: TIME examines Trump’s recent immigration policies, and asks what kind of country are we? Money explores the rising trend of egg freezing, and if it’s worth it, Sports Illustrated looks at how LeBron James’ next move will impact the 2018 NBA free agency, and as Toys “R” Us shutters on Friday, Fortune discusses the end of the once-popular retailer.