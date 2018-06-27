It wasn’t a bicycle built for two, but they rode it anyway.

Lt. Andrew Longuski and Detective Sgt. Derrick Jordan, who both work in the Polygraph Section of the Biometrics and Identification Division of the Michigan State Police, were attending a training conference in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula when they got into a bit of trouble.

The two polygraph experts were busted for taking a bicycle with a pink seat on a late-night joyride between bars on Mackinac Island, the Detroit News reports. As the island does not allow motorized vehicles, people usually travel by bicycle, foot, or tandems, which is why according to the News, Longuski allegedly rolled up to Jordan on bicycle and offered him a ride to a new watering hole.

Witnesses spotted the polygraphers “double riding” the bike down the streets and were busted late in the evening of May 18 by a state trooper. Turns out that the bike that Longuski and Jordan had allegedly been cruising around on was not theirs and the owners wanted it back. Things allegedly got a bit heated between all the law enforcement officers.

The officers were arraigned in the 92nd District Court of Mackinac County on the misdemeanor charges of Larceny Under $200 and Disorderly Conduct for their actions, according to a statement received by TIME from the Michigan State Police. The misdemeanors are punishable by fines and up to 93 days in jail.

According to the News, both men pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on May 30 and were released on bond. They will both be back in court in July.