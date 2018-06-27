There's an Arrest Warrant Out for Man Who Called 911 Over Milk and a Lost TV Remote

By Associated Press
12:22 PM EDT

(MARIETTA, Ga.) — Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who called police more than 100 times over the past three years for mostly non-emergency issues.

WSB-TV reported Tuesday that 62-year-old William Baccus is charged with abuse of 911. Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider says Baccus has called to ask them to bring him milk, his cellphone and a TV remote.

Crider says fire and paramedics have to respond to each of Baccus’ calls, which ties up emergency personnel and resources. An arrest warrant says Cobb County police and fire departments have warned Baccus to not call 911 “unless it was an actual medical emergency.”

WSB says it’s been unable to reach Baccus or his lawyer for comment.

