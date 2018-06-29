5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

“As luck would have it, I’ve settled into my role as the good guy,” Drake raps on “8 Out of 10” off of his new double-side album Scorpion. “I guess luck is on your side.” The Toronto rapper changes his mind a few lines later, but this might be the ultimate Drake line: an admission that he is, indeed, a breed of hip-hop star willing to lean into the softer image that he’s courted over the course of his blockbuster musical career. “8 Out of 10” certainly is Drake in good guy mode, at least musically: it’s a gentle, lush beat and Drake is in no rush to get his lines out. After all, as he reflects in the track, he’s still on top of the game. The outro, a spoken clip from another artist, doubles down: “I don’t get paid to argue with you.” True, Drake, true.