Prince William Managed to Squeeze Some Fun in the Sun Into His Trip to Israel

By Megan McCluskey
1:01 PM EDT

Following Prince William’s Tuesday meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin—during which he presented Ruvi with a Liverpool shirt signed by English soccer great Steven Gerrard—the Duke of Cambridge headed to the beaches of Tel Aviv for some fun in the sun.

William joined Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai for a visit to the coastal city’s beaches that included a chat about environmental protection with some Israeli surfers, a meet and greet with a beach volleyball team and a lesson in the game of footvolley—basically, beach volleyball with no hands—from some beachgoers.

Prince William arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday for what is set to be historic trip to the Middle East. He will become the first-ever member of the British royal family to undertake an official visit to both Israel and the West Bank.

