Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron shared an affectionate embrace following a Tuesday morning meeting that went overtime at the Vatican.

After speaking privately for nearly an hour—about twice as long as Francis usually spends with heads of state—in the pope’s library in the Apostolic Palace, Macron was photographed putting a hand around Francis’ shoulder and kissing him on both cheeks. The Pope reciprocated by warmly gripping Macron’s arm.

Pope Francis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Apostolic Palace on June 26, 2018 in Vatican City, Vatican. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

The two leaders also exchanged gifts, with Macron giving the pope a rare copy of Georges Bernanos’ 1936 book Diary of a Country Priest while Francis presented the French president with a medal depicting St. Martin of Tours, who gave his cloak to a poor man.

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with French President Emmanuel Macron during an audience at the Apostolic Palace on June 26, 2018 in Vatican City, Vatican. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

A Vatican statement said the two discussed, “protection of the environment, migration, and multilateral commitment to conflict prevention and resolution, especially in relation to disarmament,” according to Reuters.