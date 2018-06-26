French President Macron Meets Privately With Pope Francis at Vatican
French President Emmanuel Macron receives Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte for a meeting at Elysee Palace on June 15, 2018 in Paris France. President Macron and Prime Minister Conte will talk about the migrant crisis throughout Europe.
Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images
By Frances D'Emilio / AP
7:39 AM EDT

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron held private talks Tuesday in a meeting that went overtime at the Vatican, with European tensions over migrants the backdrop for the encounter.

The two men spoke for nearly an hour in the pope’s library in the Apostolic Palace.

After they emerged from their closed-door talks, Macron put a hand on Francis’ shoulder, and then kissed him on both cheeks in affectionately taking his leave. Francis reciprocated the warmth, gripping the French leader’s arm and then shaking his hands vigorously and smiling broadly as he said goodbye. He shook hands with Macron’s wife, Brigitte.

As is his custom with guests, Francis gave Macron a medal depicting St. Martin of Tours, who gave his cloak to a poor man.

Francis had ushered the French leader into his studio, then the two men chatted amiably a few minutes before media were escorted out of the room.

Last week, the pontiff urged nations to welcome all the refuges they can properly manage. Italy is angry that France sends back migrants who illegally enter France from Italy.

France recently scathingly criticized Italy’s new populist government for refusing to allow docking by a private rescue ship with more than 600 migrants aboard. Spain eventually gave the ship safe harbor.

Macron’s visit was strictly Vatican-related, with no meetings scheduled with Italian leaders.

A Swiss Guard picket greeted Macron and his wife upon arrival.

