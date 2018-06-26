Police launched an investigation Monday after a child found a loaded gun in a sofa at an Indiana IKEA and fired a shot inside the store.

Authorities say the gun had fallen out of a customer’s pants as he sat down to test the sofa at the store in Fishers, Indianapolis, WTTV reports. The man reportedly didn’t realize the gun was missing and carried on shopping.

Later that day a group of children found the gun and one of them fired it. No injuries were reported and the store stayed open after the incident.

“It’s important to remember that if you are going to carry a firearm on your person, that you make sure you’re under control of it at all times. It’s just part of gun ownership, responsible gun ownership,” Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger told WTTV.

IKEA issued a statement Monday saying, “we take this incident very seriously” and “offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies.” In the statement, IKEA said it has a “no weapon” policy in its stores to prevent incidents such as this.

The Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case, KCRA reported.

According to a 2016 report, Indiana ranked seventh in the country for accidental shootings involving children.