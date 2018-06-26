Rescuers have resumed efforts to locate 12 boys and their soccer coach, who are missing in an extensive cave network in northern Thailand and are feared cut off by rising water levels.

About a dozen Thai navy SEAL divers re-entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reports. Rescue efforts were hampered by extensive flooding in a chamber deep in the cave Monday and were temporarily halted.

The boys, aged between 11 and 15, and their 25-year-old coach are believed to be alive but have been trapped in the cave for three nights. Bicycles, backpacks and soccer kit were found at the entrance of the cave.

“We hope that the water level has gone down but we will have to see,” Navy Lt. Naponwath Homsai said Tuesday. “Today we will try to find passages which are under the water that hopefully will lead to other chambers.”

Here’s what to know:

Rescue teams gather in a deep cave where a group of boys went missing in Chang Rai, Thailand on June 25, 2018. Krit Promsakla Na Sakolnakorn—AP

What happened?

A group of 12 boys and their soccer coach are thought to have entered a cave in Thailand’s northern Chiang Rai province on Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. After one of the boys did not return from soccer practice, his mother alerted the authorities, prompting the search effort.

According to rescue officials, heavy rain this week has caused parts of the cave to fill with as much as 5m (16 ft.) of water. Police found footprints and handprints inside the complex, and other hikers cut off by floodwaters have been rescued from safe, higher ground inside the cave in the past, authorities said. “We’re confident that the kids should still be in good condition,” Chiang Rai Deputy Governor Passakorn Bunyalak said Monday.

Venturing deeper into the cave will add more challenges to the rescue effort. Divers might need to teach the trapped boys basic scuba skills and bring them food supplies, or the boys may have to wait until the flood waters recede, Passakorn said.

Where are they?

The boys and their coach, members of the Moo Paa (Wild Boar) Academy football club, are believed to be trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, a 6-8 km (4-5 mi) long cavern that is comprised of large chambers connected by narrower passageways. The cave is a tourist attraction that’s located close to the Myanmar border. According to a guidebook on the region’s caves, Tham Luang Nang Non is only passable between November and June due to flooding during Thailand’s rainy season.

Family members pray at the entrance of Tham Luang cave while rescue personnel conduct operations to find the missing members of the children's football team and their coach at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai province on June 26, 2018. Krit Phromsakla Na—AFP/Getty Images

What rescue efforts are underway?

After rescuers were forced to pause Monday due to flooding, efforts resumed early Tuesday, with a team of Thai navy SEALS and other rescuers re-entering the partly-flooded cave. Before efforts were halted Monday, search teams found bags and shoes in a second chamber behind the cave entrance, raising hopes that the team is deeper yet in the complex.

Overnight, electricians installed a power line 1 km (.6 mi) into the cave to support the divers with electric lights and fans Tuesday. Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said the line would also allow them to install engines to pump out some of the floodwater.

Family and supporters have gathered outside the cave for the past three days, waiting for news and holding prayer sessions. Some performed a traditional ritual Tuesday morning to call for those who are missing.

“I haven’t slept and I hope that all of them can come out, all safe and sound,” said Namhom Boonpiam, whose 13-year-old son Mongkol is missing. “My son is a strong boy. I still have hope.”