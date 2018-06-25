Sen. Joe Manchin Cracked Sen. Claire McCaskill's Rib Performing the Heimlich Maneuver
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), questions Defense Secretary nominee, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on Jan. 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:56 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.

A spokesman for Manchin tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that McCaskill began choking during a luncheon for Senate Democrats on Thursday. Manchin, from West Virginia, used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the blockage in McCaskill’s throat, but he cracked a rib in the process.

McCaskill says she’s “really grateful to Joe.” She adds that “a little bit of a sore rib for a couple of weeks is no big deal.”

The Missouri senator said she would not be hugging people when she appeared at a dinner in St. Louis late last week.

