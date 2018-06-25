The union between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie may have been the main attraction at the former Game of Thrones co-stars’ wedding, but Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ outfits were definitely a close second.

The best friend duo showed up to the nuptials of their onscreen half-brother turned cousin on Saturday wearing what appeared to be color-coordinated ensembles. Turner arrived at Scotland’s Kirkton of Rayne church in a bright red tuxedo jacket dress, matching red-framed sunglasses and thigh-high black boots while Williams rocked a patterned black jumpsuit, strappy red heels and a pair of glasses with darker red frames.

But the Stark sisters certainly weren’t the only Thrones cast members to make an appearance at Jon Snow and Ygritte’s big day. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Richard Madden (Robb Stark) and a number of other familiar faces were also spotted in the area.