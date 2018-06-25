A New York City man wanted for allegedly cutting off his pregnant wife’s arm with a steak knife planned to escape by swimming to Canada near the Niagara Falls, according to police.

Yong Lu, 38, was caught Saturday at the Niagara Falls Welcome Center by Regional Fugitive Task Force officers who recognized him from a U.S. Marshall’s bulletin, the New York Police Department confirmed.

At the time of his arrest, Lu had a lifejacket he had bought from Walmart, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department. Police said they believe that Lu was going to use this lifejacket in an attempt to swim across the Niagara River into Canada.

The arrest came after a two-day manhunt. Last Thursday police were called to Lu’s home in Brooklyn, where they found his pregnant wife with her right arm severed off and two fingers cut off her left hand, according to the NYPD.

Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital where her arm was reattached, but her fingers were not, according to the NYPD. The baby was not harmed.

Lu was transported back to Brooklyn, where police charged him with attempted murder.