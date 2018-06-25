Baseball Player Shaves Mustache Off During the Game Because Grooming Decisions Wait For No One
Icon Sportswire—Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Cady Lang
11:58 AM EDT

Houston Astros baseball player Alex Bregman showed off his excellent multitasking skills on Sunday night when he made a game time decision to shave his mustache during a game against the Kansas City Royals.

During the game, it appeared that the third baseman decided to make a major grooming change between the 2nd inning, where he appeared with a mustache and the 4th inning, where he was clean-shaven.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Bregman was fairly laconic when it came to talking about his surprise facial hair switch-up during the game, merely stating that “I just shaved it.”

See Bregman’s before and after photos below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE