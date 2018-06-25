Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B Win Big at the 2018 BET Awards

The big winners of the 2018 BET Awards were revealed Sunday night in Los Angeles. Hosted by Jamie Foxx, the annual awards ceremony celebrates achievements in music, television, sports and movies by African American and other American minority artists.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar went home with the most prizes — one for best male hip hop artist and one for album of the year for “DAMN.”
Cardi B won best female hip hop artist award, and SZA took home best new artist. Beyoncé won the award for best female R&B/pop artist.
This year’s show hosted performances by Nicki Minaj, Migos, YG, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, YG, Miguel, Big Sean, and Meek Mill, who debuted a new song featuring Miguel.
Here is the complete list of this year’s winners and nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
*Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”
The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe X Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – “Motor Sport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”