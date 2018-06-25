President Trump Tells Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon to 'Be a Man' Over Hair-Mussing Episode
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with families who have lost relatives to crimes caused by illegal immigrants at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2018.
Joshua Roberts—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:28 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is telling Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to “be a man” and stop “whimpering” about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump’s hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon’s late-night talk show.

Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he “made a mistake” on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.

The comments didn’t appear to sit well with Trump.

The president tweeted Sunday: “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

