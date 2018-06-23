Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s adult son has reportedly been accused of inappropriately touching a female passenger during a flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

Multiple local outlets reported that a woman accused Andrew “AJ” Baker of groping her breast during a JetBlue flight on Wednesday. The woman told authorities that flight attendants had to move her to another seat after Baker allegedly refused to stop touching her, CBS Boston reports.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment, but confirmed to CBS Boston that “an incident between customers” occurred on the flight.

“On June 20, the crew of flight 1345 were notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing in Boston,” a representative said in a statement. “The aircraft landed at approximately 11 p.m. local time where it was met by local authorities.”

Baker has reportedly not been arrested or summonsed to court, but a representative for Gov. Baker told CBS that he will fully cooperate with authorities’ requests. The representative also called the situation “a personal matter for the Baker family.” Gov. Baker’s office did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Massachusetts police told WCVB that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Baker graduated from Massachusetts’ Swampscott High School in 2012, and from New York’s Union College in 2016. He played football for both schools.