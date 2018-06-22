Over 30 Kids Were Hospitalized After Getting Sick at a Florida Summer Camp

By Associated Press
10:41 AM EDT

(LAKE PLACID, Fla.) — Authorities say 33 children and three adults were hospitalized after falling ill during a summer camp in Florida. Most of them complained of nausea.

WFLA reports that one child passed out, prompting Thursday’s 911 response to the Clover Leaf 4H Camp.

The Highlands County Health Department is searching from the cause of the illness, which is not thought to be serious. Highlands County Fire Rescue tweeted that they also treated four children at the scene in Lake Placid, which is northwest of Lake Okeechobee in central Florida.

The television station reported that 60 other children at the camp did not fall ill.

