As social media erupted with the news of Melania Trump wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care. Do U?” ahead of her Thursday visit to a child detention center in Texas, Stephen Colbert shared his own thoughts on the controversial coat.

“When I heard that she was doing this I thought, ‘OK, this is what first ladies often do—you go to a troubled area, they see the children, they show that we care. You can’t mess that up,'” the Late Show host said of the first lady’s unannounced trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. “Guess what? I spoke too soon.”

Colbert then addressed the statement issued by First Lady spokesperson Stephanie Grisham in defense of the wardrobe choice. “It’s a jacket,” Grisham said on Thursday. “There was no hidden message.”

“Right. It’s definitely not hidden,” Colbert quipped. “It’s right on the back. And i’m going to guess this is one message she did not steal from Michelle Obama.”

Watch the full clip below.