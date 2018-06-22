British Police Have Arrested a Man in Connection With London Railway 'Bomb Hoax'

By Casey Quackenbush
4:56 AM EDT

British police have arrested a man at London’s Charing Cross railway station after reports that he stood on the tracks claiming to have a bomb early Friday morning.

“A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested,” British Transport Police said on Twitter. “We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible.”

Underground and mainline stations were evacuated as Metropolitan Police and firearms specialists responded, according to the British Transport Police.

The 38-year-old man has been detained and is being held under the Mental Health Act while the case is investigated. Police said no bomb or weapon has been found on the scene.

 

