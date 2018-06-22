XXXTentacion’s legacy will live on following his death on Monday.

The late Florida rapper, 20, was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, who remains unnamed, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, revealed on Instagram Thursday.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard wrote in the caption of a photo showcasing a sonogram.

A source tells PEOPLE the baby is XXXTentacion’s with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before he was shot.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot in as he was leaving a motorsports dealership outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

On Wednesday, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, PEOPLE confirmed. Detention records show he was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, along with driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car.

Williams faced court Thursday where he was represented by a public defender but did not address the court. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

“Homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “The investigation continues. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Authorities did not comment on a suspected motive.

XXXTentacion’s attorney, J. David Bogenschutz, told PEOPLE his family “will be much calmer as soon as it is confirmed that all of the suspected participants are in custody.”

In his few years in the spotlight, XXXTentacion saw national success as a rapper as well as several high-profile run-ins with the law — including allegations he was abusive.

At the time of the shooting this week, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting pregnant then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

Ayala’s accusations were detailed at length in a 2017 deposition previously reported on by Pitchfork. Meanwhile, there has been an influx of donations to her GoFundMe page — set up to help with her medical bills stemming from the alleged assault by the rapper — following his death.

Neither Ayala nor XXXTentacion have publicly addressed the pregnancy since the alleged assault or announced if the child was born.

This article originally appeared on People.com.