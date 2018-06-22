ABC has decided to move on with a spinoff of Roseanne but without the original show’s controversial star.

The move comes weeks after the network canceled what had been the No. 1 series on TV after a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr.

Now ABC has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the show tentatively titled The Conners. The new comedy will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman as their original Conner characters and is set to air this fall.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC said in a statement.

“The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” the network said.

The returning cast also said they appreciated the support of their fans.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishman said in a joint statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Tom Werner will executive produce the series, and the creative team from the original show remains, including Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.