5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

In a heartbreakingly confessional song, Demi Lovato comes clean to her family and fans about an ongoing battle she fights with her own demons: “Mama, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she admits in the earnest piano ballad. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.” Lovato lets her rich voice break a little as she tenderly recounts mistakes and makes apologies over a soaring melody. It’s a raw and honest tear-jerker of a track and feels like it could be a pivotal reset for Lovato, whose last album Tell Me You Love Me was filled with soulful pop and dance tunes. “Sober,” though, suggests Lovato might be getting even more personal with her music.