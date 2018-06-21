The organizer of a far-right rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia last year is planning to hold another event near the White House in Washington, D.C., according to officials.

Jason Kessler, who helped organize the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 last year, has petitioned for a two-day “white civil rights rally” on the first anniversary of the march, Reuters reports. The application was approved, but a permit for the event has not yet been issued, according to National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst.

Kessler’s application estimated that 400 would attend the proposed rally in Washington on Aug. 11-12, according to Reuters. An event had initially been planned for Charlottesville, but was refused over public safety concerns, ABC-affiliate station WSET reported.

Kessler was an organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” march, which saw neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups and their supporters converge in Charlottesville, where the city council was considering removing a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The proposal came amid efforts to remove similar Confederate public monuments across the country.

Violent clashes broke out between white nationalists and counter-protesters and images of marchers bearing tiki torches and chanting racial slogans made headlines around the world. The incident became deadly when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., is facing a possible life sentence on charge including first-degree murder and will stand trial on Nov. 26.

President Donald Trump stoked controversy by attributing blame to “both sides,” while the incident sparked anti-white nationalism demonstrations across the country.

White nationalists returned to Charlottesville in October for a brief revival demonstration.