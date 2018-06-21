Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged

(LOS ANGELES) — It’s true, Pete Davidson says: He and Ariana Grande are engaged.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member confirmed their rumored engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Fallon put Davidson on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Davidson: “But I did.”

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Davidson said he felt like he’d won a contest.

He’s getting nods of approval on the street from other men, the comedian said, with one telling him, “Whoa, man, you gave me hope.”

The couple reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

NBC released a pre-air clip of the “Tonight Show” exchange between Davidson and Fallon.