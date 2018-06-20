Immigrant Advocates Slam Trump's Order on Family Separation: Children 'Don’t Need Jail'

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending his administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border — a decision that followed weeks of backlash, during which his administration denied the existence of such a policy, defended it and falsely blamed it on Democrats.

“You’re going to have a lot of happy people,” Trump said Wednesday as he signed the order in the Oval Office. But immigration lawyers and advocates begged to differ, warning that the executive order had simply created a different problem that could result in immigrant families being detained “for months or years.”

“The President doesn’t get any brownie points for moving from a policy of locking up kids and families separately to locking them up together. Let’s be clear that Trump is making a crisis of his own creation worse,” said Karen Tumlin, director of legal strategy at the National Immigration Law Center, in a press call on Wednesday. “Children, especially those fleeing persecution, need safety and environments where they can thrive and play and be safe. They don’t need jail.”

More than 2,000 immigrant children have been separated from their families since early May under the Trump Administration’s new “zero tolerance” policy, which forced the separation of migrant families while adults were prosecuted for a federal misdemeanor and children were placed in juvenile facilities.

On Wednesday, Trump said the “zero tolerance” policy would remain in place. Under the new executive order, officials will continue to criminally prosecute those who cross the border illegally, and officials now plan to “detain alien families together throughout the pendency of criminal proceedings for improper entry.” (Read the full executive order and an explanation of it here.)

The order seeks to modify the 1997 Flores settlement, which prohibits the government from keeping migrant children in detention for more than 20 days. Immigrant rights’ advocates on Wednesday said they worried about what that could mean for the due process rights of migrants and for their ability to make asylum claims from detention centers.

“We have no reassurance that the families that have been ripped apart — that those kids are going to be reunited and that this administration is taking responsibility for its actions,” Tumlin said. “We have no surety that with this new policy, that those who are fleeing persecution are actually going to be able to seek asylum, have the due process of the law that they deserve.”

Standing beside Trump on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Vice President Mike Pence both urged Congress to pass a larger immigration passage.

“Of course we don’t want families to be separated. It’s been heartbreaking to watch what’s going on,” said Frank Sharry, executive director of immigration reform group America’s Voice. “But we also don’t want families to be locked up in internment centers in America. We also don’t want families who are fleeing for their lives to be sent back into the burning house that they’ve escaped from, and we also don’t want America to be a place where you can’t get a fair shot in a life-and-death decision.”