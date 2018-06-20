President Trump Signs Executive Order to Keep Immigrant Families Together

In a sudden reversal, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that he says will keep together immigrant families who have been detained at the U.S. border, while also retaining his administration’s so-called “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border, but continue be zero tolerance.”

Immigration officials began separating adult migrants from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year implemented a “zero tolerance policy” mandating that all people caught crossing in the U.S. illegally be referred for criminal prosecution. Under that policy, apprehended adults are sent to jail under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security, while children are held in facilities run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Since the policy was implemented, over 2,000 children have been separated from adults, according to figures from the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision marks a major reversal for Trump. He and other White House officials have been arguing that it was up to Congress, not the President, to solve the crisis. “Congress and the courts created this problem, and Congress alone can fix it,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence said in the Oval Office that the order would enable families to stay together in the immediate future, but that it was still up to Congress to come up with a permanent solution to keep families together, presumably as part of a larger immigration package. The House is slated to vote Thursday on two immigration bills, one of which appears doomed. And, as TIME has reported, there is little consensus among lawmakers on Capitol Hill about what that solution would actually look like, should the House and Senate actually agree on something.

Trump’s move comes as the policy was facing increasingly intense backlash at home and abroad, and from both sides of the aisle. Former First Lady Laura Bush called it “cruel” and “immoral,” Pope Francis said populists’ immigration policies were “creating psychosis,” and Senator John McCain called it an “affront to American decency.” Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Congress, meanwhile, have been thus far unable to agree on a long-term immigration plan, although the Republican conference supports a bill that would end family separations.

“You’re going to have a lot of happy people,” Trump said as he signed the order.

Until Wednesday, Trump had been vociferously defending his immigration policy. He insisted Tuesday that illegal immigrants were “infesting” the country, and subsequently asserted that the only other option was to release all the undocumented immigrants detained at the border.

However, Trump insisted Wednesday that his executive order was not a sign of his backing down. “The border’s just as tough,” he told reporters.

–With reporting by Philip Elliott/Washington