George and Amal Clooney may spend most of their time in the U.K., but the actor and lawyer are not turning a blind eye to the current political situation in the U.S. In a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, the Clooneys made public their donation to support the rights of immigrant children.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” the Clooneys told THR. “We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”

To that end, their Clooney Foundation for Justice plans to give $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. The Young Center defines itself as “a champion for the rights and best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children, making sure that wherever they land, whether here in the U.S. or in their home country, they are safe.” The Clooneys’ donation comes amid the Trump administration’s policy of separating children and adults at the U.S. border has come under fire, with recent footage released of unaccompanied minors held in detention centers and reports of “tender age” shelters housing children in crisis.

The Clooneys are not strangers to political activism: George has spoken out against the situation in Darfur and voiced his views on Trump, while Amal’s life work is as a lawyer representing a number of human rights cases in international court. The Clooneys also previously donated $1,000,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center to counteract hate groups, following white supremacist activity in Virginia last year.