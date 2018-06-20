Seth Meyers Inserted Himself Into a White House Press Briefing With Comical Results

By Megan McCluskey
10:57 AM EDT

Seth Meyers isn’t cutting White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders any slack amid reports that she didn’t want to do a daily press briefing.

After Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was brought in to answer questions about the Trump administration’s widely criticized immigration policy on Monday, the Late Night host decided to stage a press briefing of his own to grill Sanders.

“White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a lot of press briefings but I, for one, don’t think they’re asking all the questions we need answers to,” he explained. “So we decided to hold another one, right here, right now.”

Meyers then proceeded to pepper Sanders with questions about when she was going to start telling the truth—”Not today or tomorrow or at any point ever”—and why does Trump want to meet with Putin—”To accept the check.”

Watch the full clip below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE