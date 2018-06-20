Seth Meyers isn’t cutting White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders any slack amid reports that she didn’t want to do a daily press briefing.

After Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was brought in to answer questions about the Trump administration’s widely criticized immigration policy on Monday, the Late Night host decided to stage a press briefing of his own to grill Sanders.

“White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a lot of press briefings but I, for one, don’t think they’re asking all the questions we need answers to,” he explained. “So we decided to hold another one, right here, right now.”

Meyers then proceeded to pepper Sanders with questions about when she was going to start telling the truth—”Not today or tomorrow or at any point ever”—and why does Trump want to meet with Putin—”To accept the check.”

Watch the full clip below.