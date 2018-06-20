Everyone Is Cheering for These Japanese Soccer Fans Who Cleaned Up the World Cup Stadium
A Japan fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia on June 19, 2018.
Elsa—Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
4:42 AM EDT

Tuesday’s World Cup match between Japan and Colombia may have gotten a little dirty, but the stadium was left spotless.

Even after Japan came out on top 2-1 in a stunning win, several Japanese fans stayed behind to pick up litter left behind at the stadium, BBC reports.

Videos on social media show fans equipped with trash bags sweeping through the rows collecting plastic waste left on the stadium grounds.

Internet users praised the Japanese fans for bringing their manners to the pitch.

Japanese audience members earned similar accolades back in 2014 at the World Cup in Brazil, where some were spotted picking up their own trash after the Japanese team lost to the Ivory Coast 2-1.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE