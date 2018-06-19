General Electric to End Its More Than 100-Year Run on the Dow Jones
By Alex Veiga / AP
(LOS ANGELES) — General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate’s more than 100-year run in the 30-company blue chip index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from index before the open of trading next Tuesday. Its slot will go to drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Boston-based GE was an original member of the Dow Jones industrials dating back to 1896. It had been a continuous member of the Dow since 1907.

GE has been struggling in recent years, shrinking dramatically since it became entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago.

The company is under investigation related to a $15 billion hit it took to cover miscalculations at an insurance unit.

