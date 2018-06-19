Millie Bobby Brown may have recently left Twitter after being bullied on the social media platform, but the Stranger Things breakout star still has plenty to say to those trying to tear her down.

In a video acceptance speech shared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night—Brown was not able to attend in person due to an injury that kept her in Atlanta—the young actor shared some wisdom that anyone can get down with.

“Finally, since I know there are many young people watching this—and even to the adults, too—they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” she reminded the audience. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

Tell ’em, Eleven.

Brown won the evening’s award for Best Performance in a Show, thanks to her work in Stranger Things. The show is back for its third season on Netflix sometime late this year or early next year. As for Brown’s Twitter account? It may remain in the dust for now, but she did tell her fans they could always reach out to her on Instagram messages instead.