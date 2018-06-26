How to Seriously Tone Your Arms With Just a Bath Towel

One of the easiest ways to fit in a ​workout is to recruit an everyday item in your home. That’s why a towel is of one of my most beloved workout props for a fun and effective arm workout. Almost everyone has an extra towel in their house, and unlike a resistance band, there’s no slack involved when you tug on one so ​there is little room for error and you engage all of your muscles.

But beware, you won’t get much of a workout with a towel if you don’t put in the work. There should be no slack in your towel during this routine!

​

Keep actively pulling out between each hand as though you are trying to rip the towel in half.​ From the towel gliders,​ to the towel tugs, this challenging upper body workout will leave you sore for days — and deliver serious results.

TIP: If you’re not feeling the burn, you’re not pulling hard enough on the towel. There should be no slack!

Perform this routine three to four times a week.