The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards made one thing perfectly clear: Tiffany Haddish should host every awards show for the remainder of 2018. Haddish had the audience rolling whenever stars of shows like Riverdale, Grown-ish, and 13 Reasons Why, even Lady Gaga herself, handed out Golden Popcorn prizes in gender-neutral categories like “Most Frightened Performance” and “Best Kiss.” While Stranger Things and Black Panther were nominated in the most categories, it’s clear that Haddish was the night’s biggest winner.

Here are the best, worst and wildest moments at the MTV Movie and TV Awards:

The Best Ten Minutes in Awards Show History

Thanks to the magic of CGI, Haddish was inserted into Black Panther as if the cast of Girls Trip skipped New Orleans and went to Wakanda instead. There she recreated TLC’s “Waterfalls” video, threw down with T’Challa, yelled things like, “I am Tiffany Haddish and I know who bit Beyoncé!” and “You are so close to getting my face pregnant!” After winning the fight, she drank some purple drink that turned her into a unicorn who was ”horny as hell.” She then appeared on stage to perform a movie-themed version of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow”. She was even dressed as Cardi B, pregnant thanks to Michael B. Jordan staring into her eyes. But Haddish didn’t stop there: She then reminded the crowd that she is the first black woman to host the award show, that Black Panther is the first African-American movie to make a billion dollars, and “A Quiet Place is the first film to scare black people outta talking in movie theaters.” She then set about making everyone from Riverdale, Stranger Things and Zendaya squirm—while cracking up the entire audience. Haddish then excused herself, because “usually when a black girl talks this much on MTV she just got Catfish-ed.“

Best Kardashian Recap

“That family is basically the Star Wars franchise,” Haddish joked. “They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and loves black men.” The jab earned laughs from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

Shortest (a.k.a. Best) Speech

Madelaine Petsch from Riverdale took the prize for Best Scene Stealer, who speech was nothing more than a heartfelt thank you. Perfect!

Best Dressed

Haddish once again wore the now-iconic white Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the Girls Trip premiere and when she hosted Saturday Night Live and at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Cutest Public Flirting

While Haddish shamelessly flirted with Michael B. Jordan, it was Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp who pulled it off best. When he took the stage after winning the prize for Most Frightened Performance for his role as Will, he couldn’t help but sweetly and shyly say, “Hi Zendaya.”

Best Hero

While Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was grateful to win the award for ”Best Hero”, he wanted to acknowledge the real heroes in the world. Specifically, he wanted to highlight the heroism of James Shaw, Jr., who fought off a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee and then raised a lot of money for victims. Boseman handed him the trophy and told him it was going to live at his house.

Best Star Wars Reboot

Tiffany Haddish inserted herself into Star Wars: The Last Jedi and when Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren appears to her through their special bond, the Force can’t tear them apart. “A man in high-waisted pants is my biggest weakness!” she said. When he showed up a minute later in high-waisted pants, she had no choice but to take off her shirt just “to make him feel comfortable.” It was all uphill from there.

Best Description of 13 Reasons Why

Haddish explained that she started watching the show because she “thought it was the sequel to 12 Years A Slave.“

Most Inspirational Speech

When Keiynan Lonsdale won the coveted “Best Kiss” award for his lip-locking work in Love, Simon hit the stage, he urged kids to live their dreams. “I just want to say to every kid, if you can live your dreams and wear dresses, you can live your dreams — you can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love no matter what gender they are.”

Best Youth Outreach Program

Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen (who Haddish described as her “favorite bearded white man since Abraham Lincoln”) stepped on stage to promote their new film Like Father. Bell’s face was plastered in fake tattoos sure to appeal to the kids these days, including avocado toast , a bottle of rosé, and the logo for Wild Wild Country. Not to be outdone, Rogen got Vin Diesel’s face on his lower back.

Best Villain

Michael B. Jordan was shocked that he won Best Villain for his performance in Black Panther. while that sounds like the typical faux humility of a winner, Jordan was truly surprised: “I thought Roseanne had that in the bag!”

Parental Advisory

Haddish had a few concerns about Stranger Things. “Everyone thinks they are so cute, but hear me out: they ride bikes in a group, Eleven beats a**es and they always dropping bodies. Where I come from that’s a straight up gang.”

Best Public Service Announcement

While he had the spotlight, Jordan had a small request for the audience: “Chadwick Boseman asked me to ask you to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever!’”

Next Year’s Winner

A Dark-Ass Place, which is like A Quiet Place, but the monsters are deaf so you can make as much noise as you want if you keep the lights off. It stars Elizabeth Moss, Jamie Foxx, Dave Chappelle, and, of course, Tiffany Haddish, who dreamed up the whole thing when she couldn‘t stop talking during A Quiet Place.

Remembering Your Roots

Lena Waithe was awarded the Trailblazer prize, and dedicated her win to some other trailblazers — the stars of the documentary Paris is Burning. Jennie Livingston’s 1990 film documents New York’s underground drag scene that is wildly influential in today’s culture, even though many people don’t know where things like vogue-ing and the phrase “Yas Queen!” came from originally. While that may change thanks to the show Pose, as Waithe said, “They strutted through a brickwall so we wouldn’t have to.”

Best Historical Reenactment

Haddish showed up on stage in a stunning reproduction of the gown Meghan Markle war when she married Prince Harry. “Girl’s from my hood,” Haddish said by way of explanation.

Most Wide-Ranging Speech

Chris Pratt gave a speech that laid out nine rules that ranged from how to give a dog medicine (in hamburger meat), a reminder to not take anything for granted, tips on how to poop at a party, and a reminder to pray.

Best IRL Message

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently left Twitter over cyberbullying, used her Best Performance acceptance speech to deliver a powerful message. “There should be no space in this world for bullying,” she said. “I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

Best Double Duty

Tiffany Haddish not only hosted the show, but also won for Best Comedic Performance. She came on stage in her bathrobe, exclaiming “She ready!”