The end of Game of Thrones is beginning to get really real. Although it may still seem like the eighth and final season of Thrones is eons away, the cast of the HBO drama has all but finished their work on the final six episodes. And that includes the one and only Mother of Dragons.

After attending the London show of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour on Friday, Emilia Clarke—a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen—booked it back to Ireland to say her final farewell to Thrones‘ most prominent filming location.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke captioned a photo of her lounging in a field of flowers. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis.”

