Meghan Markle Cried When Her Father Told Her He Would Miss Her Wedding

The father of Meghan Markle has said his daughter cried when he told her he would not be able to walk her down the aisle in her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry last month.

Thomas Markle, 73, who lives in Mexico, said he was unable to attend the wedding on health grounds. He broke the news to his daughter in an emotional phone call just days before the wedding.

“They were disappointed,” the former television lighting director told Good Morning Britain in his first interview since the wedding. “Meghan cried … and they both said ‘take care of yourself, we’re really worried about you’.”

But Mr. Markle said he watched the wedding from his home. “It was incredible watching her,” he said. “I was very proud … The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat.”

He also spoke about his daughter’s desire for children. “She’s wanted children for a long time,” he said. “There’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon.”

In the wide-ranging interview, the father of the bride also indicated he had disagreements with Prince Harry about President Trump. “I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump; [Prince Harry] said ‘give Donald Trump a chance’.”

Mr. Markle also expressed remorse for staging paparazzi photos, which dominated headlines before the wedding and led to speculation that he was embarrassing his daughter. “I realized it was a serious mistake,” he said. “It’s hard to take it back.” However he apologized to Meghan and Harry, who he said were “very forgiving.”