In a highly-anticipated showdown dubbed the “Blobfish Basketball Classic,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz defeated late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in a charity game Saturday.

Though the match was supposed to end at 15 points, they agreed to call it quits early during the tiring two-hour one-on-one game at Texas Southern University. Cruz came out on top at 11-9 in the match described by the Houston Chronicle as “a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball.”

“We apologize to the game of basketball,” Kimmel said on behalf of both players.

The match was inspired by a comment Kimmel made during one of his late night monologues, in which he joked that Cruz looked “like a blobfish.” Cruz followed by challenging Kimmel to a one-on-one match.

The beneficiaries of the face-off were Houston-based charities Texas Children’s Hospital and Generation One.