Elated fans celebrating Mexico’s surprise World Cup win over Germany got so worked up that they caused the ground to shake and set off seismic sensors.

On Sunday, a monitoring group in Mexico City observed a small earthquake with “artificial” origins.

The tremor may have been caused “by mass jumping during Mexico’s goal in the World Cup,” the Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations in Mexico said in a tweet.

At least two sensors in the capital detected the quake around 11:32 am. Moments earlier, in the game’s first half, Mexican player Hirving Lozano scored the first and only goal against Germany, the defending World Cup champions. The 1-0 score stuck and Mexico claimed victory in a startling upset that quite possibly shook the earth.

Fans reportedly took to the streets waving Mexican flags, spraying water and singing the unofficial soccer anthem, “Cielito Lindo.”

Mexico’s team will advance to play South Korea in its next game Saturday in the Rostov area in Russia. While Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, and last week won a joint bid with the U.S. and Canada for the 2026 games, its team has never progressed beyond quarterfinals showings in 1970 and 1986.