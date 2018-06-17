Melania Trump Says She 'Hates to See' Families Separated at the Border
US First Lady Melania Trump announces her "Be Best" children's initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, May 7, 2018.
JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:50 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — First lady Melania Trump is wading into the emotional controversy over policies enacted by her husband’s administration that have increased the number of migrant children being separated from their parents.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the first lady believes “we need to be a country that follows all laws,” but also one “that governs with heart.”

She says that Mrs. Trump “hates to see children separated from their families” and hopes “both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.”

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new “zero-tolerance” policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

Trump has tried to blame the practice on a law passed by Democrats that doesn’t exist.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE