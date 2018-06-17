This Super Cute Father's Day Google Doodle Will Make You Nostalgic

Google is celebrating Father’s Day 2018 with a fun Doodle that features handprinted dinosaurs.

The Father’s Day Google Doodle shows a collection of colorful dinosaurs made from children’s handprints. It echoes a similar dinosaur family Google Doodle used on Mother’s Day 2018, which also portrayed the pre-historic creatures made out of multicolored hand prints.

Father’s Day was started in the early 20th century and falls on the third Sunday of June — it’s on Sunday, June 17 this year. President Richard Nixon officially gave Father’s Day national recognition in the U.S. when he signed a proclamation deeming it “an occasion for renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers” in 1972.

The yearly holiday celebrating dads also has commercial roots, specifically in the clothing industry, which from early on in the 1900s was seeking to profit off of the holiday. Retailers of all kinds worked together to establish the National Council for the Promotion of Father’s Day to help the holiday become more popular — making it one that was inextricably linked to buying a present for your dad, often via special sales specifically created for that day.

For those who want to take advantage of some of those deals, many restaurants are offering Father’s Day specials on June 17.