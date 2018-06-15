Melons Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears in More Than 20 States
Cut melon
Oat_Phawat—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Mahita Gajanan
2:18 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers in more than 20 states not to eat certain fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons due to a salmonella outbreak.

The pre-cut melon products are being recalled by Caito Foods, LLC. from grocery stores across 23 states. The salmonella outbreak has affected 60 people, primarily from the Midwest. Thirty-one people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA advises avoiding fresh cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and any packaged product containing those melons for those located in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

Kroger, Walmart, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Costco and Walgreens are among retail locations in those states where the products are under recall.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Consumers who have purchased the pre-cut melons should dispose of or return them to the place of purchase.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE