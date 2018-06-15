Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon's Incognito Performance Fooled Pretty Much No One

By Raisa Bruner
11:34 AM EDT

It’s hard to disguise a voice like Christina Aguilera’s. Jimmy Fallon and the Liberation singer gave it a solid try, though, disguising themselves in wigs and fake beards (Fallon) and a giant hat (Aguilera) and taking to the subway station beneath New York City’s Rockefeller Center to put on a show for unsuspecting commuters just trying to make it from Point A to Point B in the big city.

Starting out with the Aretha Franklin classic “Think,” Aguilera broke it down from the get-go with a powerful performance, Fallon and his band providing backup. She immediately drew a crowd, of course; who wouldn’t recognize that voice, or at least be impressed by those signature vocal runs?

At the end of the song, Fallon and Aguilera make their big reveal before launching into Aguilera’s previous hit “Fighter.” By this point, the entire station area had filled with spectators singing and grooving along to the empowering tune. “It’s so hot in here, oh my God!” Aguilera exclaims as she begins to sing.

Aguilera’s new album Liberation was released Friday, following the drop of singles “Accelerate,” “Fall In Line” and “Like I Do” over the past month. It’s the eighth studio album in her career, and marks a new era following her stint as a coach on The Voice. Watch her wow the surprised crowd with her busking in the video from Fallon’s Tonight Show, above.

