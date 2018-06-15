As the controversy over the Trump administration border policy that is resulting in hundreds of immigrant children being separated from their parents after they enter the U.S. illegally continued to escalate on Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel took the time to show appreciation for some of America’s newest citizens.

“We’ve heard a lot lately about immigrants and immigration,” he said. “We seem to have forgotten that this is a nation of immigrants—people who came here because they believe they can build a better life. Every week, immigrants from all over the world take the oath of citizenship in courthouses, libraries, auditoriums all across the country without much pomp or circumstance…I think becoming an American shouldn’t look like a visit to the DMV.”

The Live! host then invited six brand new U.S. citizens to join him on stage to properly celebrate their naturalization, presenting them with official “Welcome to America” gift baskets that included patriotic souvenirs such as an apple pie, a beer helmet, illegal Chinese fireworks and a pair of trunk nuts.

Watch the full clip below.