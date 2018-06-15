Six people have been hospitalized after a roller coaster derailed on the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida Thursday night, according to the local fire department.

Ten people were rescued from the stalled roller coaster, with some cars left dangling after the amusement park ride derailed, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Six people were transported to the hospital, among them two who were thrown 34 feet to the ground in the accident, according to fire officials.

The extent of the riders’ injuries are not known.

“Daytona Beach Firefighters did an amazing job tonight rescuing the 10 very frightened passengers on the rollercoaster,” a fire department spokesperson said, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “They were faced with dangerous conditions as they worked as fast as possible to successfully extricate everyone safely.”

The roller coaster, called the Sand Blaster, is about 40 years old, according to the News-Journal. It opened on the Daytona Boardwalk in 2013, after being purchased the previous year from a shuttered amusement park in Delaware.