Hillary Clinton Tweets Three-Word Response to the Inspector General's Report on James Comey
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Oct. 15, 2017 in England. Photo: Matthew Horwood—Getty Images
Matthew Horwood—Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:34 PM EDT

Hillary Clinton has responded to the Justice Department’s inspector general report that found former FBI Director James Comey occasionally used personal email for work.

“But my emails,” Clinton said in a three-word tweet.

The Justice Department watchdog revealed Comey’s use of personal email in its report about the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Clinton’s email practices and whether she mishandled classified information as secretary of state.

Comey publicly commented on the investigation in the explosive final months of the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton has written that those moves contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.

The report released Thursday found there was no evidence that Comey’s or the department’s actions were motivated by political bias toward either candidate.

