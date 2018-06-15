5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

When it comes to relatable lyrical content for 2018, Bebe Rexha has us covered with “I’m a Mess.” “Everything’s gonna be alright / everything’s gonna be OK / It’s gonna be a good, good life / that’s what my therapist says,” she sings cheekily off the top of her newest release from upcoming debut album Expectations. The versatile singer-songwriter behind hits ranging from Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster” to the current country-pop crossover “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line has a touchingly vulnerable streak on this solo song, laying it all out in “I’m a Mess” over catchy pop production. It may not be an uplifting message, but at least Rexha reminds us that some feelings are universal — and now we have something to sing along to while we’re in the thick of it.