James Comey Says He Disagrees With Parts of the Inspector General's Report But Respects the Work
Former FBI Director, James Comey on June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey's memos of conversations he had with President Trump were released April 20, 2018.
Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:12 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey says he disagrees with some of the conclusions of the Justice Department’s inspector general about his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

But Comey says in a tweet that he respects the inspector general’s work and believes the conclusions are “reasonable.” He says “people of good faith” can see the “unprecedented situation differently.”

Comey’s comments come in response to the public release of a report that is heavily critical of his decisions in the probe. The report says Comey was insubordinate and departed from established protocol numerous times.

The report does find that Comey’s actions were not politically motivated to help either candidate.

Comey also wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times responding to the report’s findings.

