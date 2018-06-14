Chrissy Teigen and President Donald Trump have had a long and complicated relationship on social media (at least, until the President blocked her on Twitter last summer) but that’s not stopping Teigen from commemorating his birthday with a gift that won’t soon be forgotten.

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share how she and husband John Legend, as well as their two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, would be making “Trump’s birthday great again.”

In a note post, Teigen detailed that she and Legend find the policies of the Trump Administration as it affects immigrant families in the U.S., to be “cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent.” She then announced that each member of their family would be donating $72,000 because of Trump’s 72nd birthday, encouraging her followers to make donations of their own, of any amount to the ACLU — now that’s a birthday gift that won’t soon be forgotten.

See Teigen’s full post below.