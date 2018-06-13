Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Needs Some New Lawyers

(NEW YORK) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Cohen’s current legal team plans to stop handling the case.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the change or who would take over.

Cohen has been represented since 2017 by Stephen Ryan, a Washington lawyer initially hired to prepare him for congressional testimony.

After FBI agents raided Cohen’s office in April, Ryan and partner Todd Harrison went to court to try to keep investigators from seeing some confiscated files.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Ryan and Harrison didn’t immediately respond to messages.