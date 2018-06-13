From Denuclearization to Digital Streaming: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 8: TIME examines Trump’s denuclearization agreement with North Korea, Sports Illustrated breaks down the biggest favorites..and potential challengers… to win the World Cup, Money looks into millennials’ millionaire aspirations, and Fortune writer Aric Jenkins discusses the state of digital streaming in sports.